President Trump may invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to his Florida compound Mar-a-lago.
The dictator could be invited to the Palm Beach Resort if the meeting between the two leaders next week in Singapore goes well, according to Bloomberg News.
The president has entertained other foreign leaders at his Florida resort, which he refers to as the winter White House.
