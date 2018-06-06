President Trump will sign the VA Mission Act of 2018 into law on Wednesday, which is aimed at expanding access to healthcare for veterans.

The legislation gives $52 billion toward increasing heath care access for veterans to go outside of the VA system to get care, including walk-in clinics, according to CBS News.

The VA Mission Act was passed with bipartisan support in Congress and is expected to be implemented in one year, replacing the VA Choice Program, which was passed in 2014 in the wake of the VA’s wait-time scandal.

But a recent government report revealed the wait times are still high, forcing veterans to wait up to roughly 70 days to receive care.

The new legislation is expected to be signed by the president this afternoon in the Rose Garden.





