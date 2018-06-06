President Trump signed a sweeping new law Wednesday to expand veterans’ access to private health care, calling it “one more crucial step in fulfilling our duty” to veterans.

On the 74th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Mr. Trump gathered with veterans, lawmakers and other officials in the White House Rose Garden to sign the $50 billion VA Mission Act. Also in the audience was the president’s new nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie.

The president said no veteran who serves their country “should have to fight for their lives when they come home” just to obtain quality medical care.

“They must never be denied the access they need,” he said.

Noting the D-Day anniversary, the president said the veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy against Nazi forces sacrificed everything “to strike a lasting victory for freedom.”

“They put everything on the line for us,” he said. “When they come home, we must do everything we can possibly do for them.”

Mr. Trump said the measure fulfills a campaign promise to get veterans speedier care with private doctors.

During the campaign, the president said, he would ask, “Why can’t they just go see a doctor?”

“Now they can go see a doctor,” he said. “This is truly a historic moment, a historic time for our country.”

The law authorizes new health care programs for veterans, including a consolidation and overhaul of separate and sometimes competing outside care programs.

The measure had overwhelming bipartisan support, approved by votes of 92-5 in the Senate and 340-70 in the House.

The law directs the VA to combine several private-care programs, including the so-called Choice program, which was created in 2014 after a scandal involving veterans who died waiting for appointments at the Phoenix, Arizona, VA facility.

It’s expected to take another year before a new single program is up and running.

Appropriations are not settled for the legislation, with the White House seeking funds from cuts elsewhere in the budget.

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, Vermont Democrat, criticized the president for opposing new funding for the measure.

“We do our veterans no favors by promising care without backing it up with resources, and the administration saying that providing new funding to care for our veterans is ‘anathema to responsible spending’ is shameful,” Mr. Leahy said. “Signing a bill and then opposing the resources to fund it is no different than writing a rubber check. If the bill the president is signing is important to veterans … then it needs to be funded to make it real.”





