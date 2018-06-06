President Trump slammed the media Wednesday for speculating as to why the first lady hasn’t made a public appearance for nearly a month.

Melania Trump had surgery last month and spent five days in the hospital.

Other than a private event Monday night for Gold Star families, Mrs. Trump hasn’t been seen for nearly four weeks, sparking reporters and media pundits to question her whereabouts.

In Touch magazine speculated, “Is Melania Trump Moving to NYC? She’s Desperate to Escape the ‘Constant Attention and Humiliation.’”

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday in response to the speculation.

The president said four reporters saw the first lady last week, but did not report about her “walking merrily.”

“Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!” the president said.





