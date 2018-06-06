The Navy has identified systemic deficiencies in seamanship skills with many of its junior officers, according to an internal review obtained Wednesday by the Washington Times.

The study comes on the heels of two fatal Naval collisions that claimed the lives of 17 sailors last year — incidents that put the Navy in the spotlight and spurred the review.

In the internal message, written by Vice Adm. Richard Brown, commander of Naval Surface Force Pacific, the Navy identified “concerns” with 137 of 164 junior officers randomly tested. Of the 164 first-tour officers subjected to “competency checks,” only 27 passed with “no concerns.”

There were “some concerns” with another 108, while the remaining 29 had “significant concerns” with their seamanship skills.

“So out of 164 what we ended up seeing was kind of what we expected: We got a bell curve distribution. We had 27 who were on top, we had 108 who were in the middle and we had 29 who were kind of at the lower end,” Mr. Brown told Defense News, which first reported the internal survey. “We want to make sure the changes we are making are actually having an impact in the fleet and if we are increasing the level of experience and performance … We want to move that bell curve to the right.”

Specifically, the review found issues with officers’ operation of radar and their ability to apply Naval “rules of the road,” especially during times of low visibility.

The study also found that while most of the 164 officers were able to steer clear of near-collision situations, those who did find themselves in harm’s way were often unable to take the immediate action necessary to avoid hitting another vessel. The failure to navigate through dangerous near-collision situations was a major factor in both fatal Naval collisions last year.

Late last year, the Navy released a review of the 2017 collision involving the USS Fitzgerald, which claimed the lives of seven sailors, and the collision involving the USS John S. McCain, which saw 10 lives lost.

“Both of these accidents were preventable and the respective investigations found multiple failures by watchstanders that contributed to the incidents,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said last November.





