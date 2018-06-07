Sen. Cory Gardner and Sen. Elizabeth Warren crafted a bill to strengthen states’ right regarding marijuana legalization, they said in an interview Thursday with “Morning Joe.”

Their goal is to legalize marijuana on the federal level, allowing states’ decisions to be the final word on the matter. Currently, businesses and individuals that partake in the pot business legally on the state level could still be punished for breaking federal law.

“It’s dangerous, and it’s dumb,” said Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat.

Under the bill, businesses in states with legal marijuana laws will be able to access the banking system with profits from pot sales.

“It’s trying to bring it out of the shadows,” Mr. Gardner, Colorado Republican, explained.





