Democratic voters are more likely to see racism as a major problem in America, while Republicans see political correctness as a major issue, according to a new poll.

Morning Consult, in a poll released Wednesday, found 86 percent of Democrats see racism as a major problem in the United States, while only 48 percent of Republicans agreed.

Meanwhile, 65 percent of GOP voters said political correctness is a major issue plaguing the nation. Fifty-two percent of Democratic voters said the same.

Seventy-seven percent of voters from both parties said Roseanne Barr’s tweet about former adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett was racist.

The Morning Consult survey was taken after ABC canceled Ms. Barr’s sitcom after she tweeted, comparing Ms. Jarrett to apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ms. Barr deleted the tweet and apologized for her poor joke, but she insisted she was not racist.

The survey, though, found 45 percent of respondents said a racist remark usually suggests that person is racist.

The survey was conducted May 31 to June 4 and questioned 1,990 voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two points.





