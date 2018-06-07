President Trump engaged in some long-distance trash talking with the leaders of France and Canada over trade Thursday night as he prepares to meet them face-to-face Friday at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec.

“Please tell Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau [of Canada] and President [Emmanuel] Macron [of France] that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.”

He also said Mr. Trudeau “is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things…but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!”

“You say the U.S. president doesn’t care at all. Maybe, but nobody is forever,” Mr. Macron said with Mr. Trudeau at his side. “The six countries of the G-7 without the United States are a bigger market taken together than the American market. There will be no world hegemony if we know how to organize ourselves. And we don’t want there to be one.”

Mr. Trump announced tariffs last week on Canada, Mexico and the EU on steel and aluminum, saying the U.S. had been unable to reach an agreement with them over their unfair trade practices. Mr. Trudeau called the action “insulting.”

As the president’s criticism of his allies mounted, the White House announced Thursday night that Mr. Trump will depart the G-7 summit earlier than planned on Saturday for Singapore, where he will meet next week with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“President Trump will depart the G7 Summit at Charlevoix at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, following the session on Women’s Empowerment,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The president will travel directly to Singapore from Canada in anticipation of his upcoming meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday.”

She said “G-7 Sherpa and deputy assistant to the president for International Economic Affairs Everett Eissenstat will represent the United States for the remaining G-7 sessions.”

By leaving early, Mr. Trump will be skipping a leaders’ session on climate change and a working lunch.





