President Trump mocked Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Thursday morning, referencing his low poll numbers and saying: “He’s a Flake!”
Mr. Flake is set to speak on the Senate floor Thursday about the president’s trade policies. He posted excerpts to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, writing that our international relationships are threatened by, “an ill-considered tantrum, a childish taunt here, a bellicose insult there.”
The senator argues that President Trump’s proposed tariffs hurt allies rather than trade rivals, and warned “If we abandon our role as a leader in the world today it may very well not be there tomorrow.”
Mr. Flake and Mr. Trump butted heads before. In January 2018, Mr. Flake made headlines for publicly condemning the president in another Senate floor speech.
