President Trump praised his efforts on trade and North Korea Thursday on his way to the G-7 summit, while also calling out “13 Angry Democrats” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team into Russia and collusion.

“Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He also posted a quote from Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, writing, “‘It all proves that we never needed a Special Counsel….All of this could have been done by the Justice Dept. Don’t need a multi-million dollar group of people with a target on someone’s back. Not the way Justice should operate.’ So true!”

Dershowitz has been vocal about his critiques of the Mueller investigation.

And moments later he tweeted again:

Earlier this week, Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed that 13 Democrats in Mr. Mueller’s special counsel team “are trying very, very hard to try and frame him [President Trump]. To get him in trouble when he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

