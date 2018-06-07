President Donald Trump’s attorneys on Thursday asked a New York federal judge for permission to file under seal their challenges to a review of documents seized in the raid of the president’s personal attorney, Micheal Cohen.

If approved, neither the public nor federal prosecutors would know what documents were being challenged.

Mr. Trump’s legal team made the request in a letter to District Judge Kimba Wood of the Southern District of New York

“The submissions at issue will disclose matter pertaining to privilege and to the grand jury investigation,” Trump attorney Joanna Hendon wrote. “Sealing is therefore appropriate.”

Judge Wood has appointed a special master, Barbara Jones, to decide which seized materials may be protected by attorney-client privilege. The special master said earlier this week that 162 out of the 292,409 items she reviewed are privileged because they are “highly personal.”

President Trump has until June 11 to challenge any of Ms. Jones’ determinations. After that date, a neutral team of prosecutors would decide if any additional materials should be protected.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.