House Republicans emerged from a critical meeting on immigration Thursday to say they’ve agreed that they need to reach an agreement on a bill that combines stiffer enforcement with legal status for “Dreamers” — but don’t yet know exactly what that will look like.

Rank-and-file Republicans said they are still focused on President Trump’s four pillars of combining a significant amnesty for perhaps nearly 2 million illegal immigrants with stiffer border security and faster deportations, curtailing the chain of family migration and ending the visa lottery that doles out immigration passes by chance.

And the Republicans said they remain wary of another repeat of 1986, when Congress and President Reagan approved a massive amnesty and stiffer enforcement — but the enforcement fell by the wayside.

Marc Short, the White House’s top legislative liaison to Congress, said he thinks they’ll come top with a final compromise, but they’re not there yet.

“I think it will probably be a week or so before we actually have final text on a bill,” he said.

Lawmakers said the meeting was a broad exchange of ideas, intended to get things on the table.

“This was a great start, let’s do this, but let’s do this again with a chalkboard, with a white board, with a bunch of people with notepads, and the House and the Senate sitting together, and if Democrats want to join us and talk about it too, if the president wants to sit down, let’s all down,” said Rep. Brian Mast, Florida Republican.

Still, he said Thursday’s meeting “achieved a lot.”

Republicans are racing a deadline of later this month.

Some GOP rebels have joined with Democrats on a petition drive designed to force a floor debate on immigration, with the goal of approving a bill that would grant full citizenship rights to 2 million illegal immigrants. They are close to success, and say they’ll be ready in a week or so.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan acknowledged that “time is of the essence,” but said they don’t have an answer yet.

“This is a conversation that will continue,” he said.

GOP leaders are searching for compromise among their troops on an alternative that would include some legalization but also include stiffer enforcement, hoping to prevent a repeat of the 1986 amnesty.

That previous go-around granted permanent legal residency to 2.7 million people, and also promised stiff sanctions on employers who hired illegal immigrants, better border controls and checks on migrants applying for some welfare.

Even as he signed it, President Ronald Reagan was troubled by some of the compromises.

Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was running a construction company in 1986 and said he was so angry at the time he kicked a dent into the drawer of a filing cabinet. For years later, he had to jerk the drawer to open it.

“It was a reminder to me that I would commit a lot of the rest of my life to restoring respect for the rule of law. And it’s just surrealistic that I’m standing in here listening to member after member talk about everything except what they are doing, which is destroying the rule of law,” he said.

One idea that several lawmakers mentioned after Thursday’s meeting was a “trigger mechanism” to delay full legal status for the illegal immigrants until after some measure of border security is achieved.

“There is no DACA recipient to move forward with any kind of status until money is not just appropriated but actually spent on border security,” said Rep. Mark Walker, North Carolina Republican, referring to the Obama-era deportation amnesty, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, that’s currently protecting 700,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

A big sticking point is what the eventual status will be for Dreamers, and how many other illegal immigrants get included beyond the 700,000 who are currently part of DACA.

Some conservatives say they’re willing to except a continuing tentative legal status, but are reluctant to grant full citizenship rights — a must-have for other Republicans and for Democrats.

Matters may soon spiral out of Republican leaders’ control, however.

The petition drive by Democrats and rebel Republicans stands at 215 signatures, or three shy of the 218 needed to force floor action.

If the petition succeeds, it will create a debate on four immigration alternatives. One would be a “clean” amnesty for 2 million illegal immigrants. Another would couple that amnesty with promises of a study on future border security.

Two other bills — both from Republicans — would also be allowed, though it remains to be seen what they would look like.

Rep. Mark E. Amodei, a Nevada Republican who’s already signed the petition, said he sensed GOP leaders’ frustrations, but said they’ll have a chance to get their bill on the floor as one of those two GOP options.

“We’ve just given you a ringside ticket to the vote,” he said.

All but one House Democrat has signed on to the petition, so success will require several more Republicans to rebel against their party leaders.

Petition organizers say there are more than enough Republicans prepared to do so, should the GOP leadership’s negotiations fail.





