Sen. Jeff Flake challenged President Trump’s tariff policies Thursday, describing the tension between nations as tribalism and political primitivism.

The Arizona Republican expressed concern toward world leaders — specifically Russia, China and the Philippines — that “express admiration for authoritarianism.”

The senator described the rejection of free trade, open markets and international interdependence as “the very same short-cited nostrums that ushered in the Great Depression.” He warned that allies will move on without the United States, and emerging economic states will turn to China.

“How long will they remain our friends if this irrational approach continues?” Mr. Flake said.





