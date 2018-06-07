A White House spokesman said Thursday it was “disgusting” for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to laugh, dance and high-five an aide in celebration after a federal court ruled in favor of the city’s so-called “sanctuary city” status.

“Many people in Philadelphia have been killed, raped or assaulted at the hands of criminal illegal aliens,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News. “It’s disgusting the mayor would dance in celebration of a lawless decision that allows these dangerous criminal.”

An aide to Mr. Kenney posted a video on Twitter of the mayor and chief of staff Jane Slusser dancing and giving each other a high-five following the court’s decision.

Needless to say, I think @janeslusser and @PhillyMayor are pretty excited about today’s ruling affirming Philadelphia as a Sanctuary City. pic.twitter.com/gdnnjZT9ps — Steve Preston (@StevePrest) June 6, 2018

In the video, Mr. Kenney sings, “We are a sanctuary city.”

Republican Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta called it an “outrage that politicians like @Bob_Casey and Jim Kenney celebrate #SanctuaryCity policies that put illegal immigrants who have committed a crime ahead of the safety of American families.”

Mr. Barletta is running this year against Mr. Casey, a two-term Democrat.

“There should be no sanctuary for illegal activity in the United States,” Mr. Barletta tweeted.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration cannot withhold law enforcement grants over city officials’ “sanctuary city” policies. The judge said Philadelphia wasn’t allowing anyone who commits crimes to avoid prosecution.





