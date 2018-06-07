The inspector general reviewing the Obama administration’s handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election plans to release his report June 14.

Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general, also said he will appear on Capitol Hill June 18 to answer questions about his findings, which reportedly ding both former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for their handling.

Mr. Horowitz laid out the timeline in a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The report will cover the FBI and Justice Department’s decisions during the 2016 election, including moves to clear Mrs. Clinton — then publicly talk about the investigation — in the middle of the campaign.

“We will release the report as soon as we complete the OIG’s ordinary processes for the review and classification of such reports, which we have been following,” Mr. Horowitz said in the letter. “Most of this process is now complete, and we anticipate releasing the report on June 14, 2018.”

That explanation appears to answer complaints from President Trump, who earlier this week speculated that there may be shenanigans going on with the report.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays,” the president said on Twitter on Tuesday. “Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”





