A Democrat running for governor in Maryland kisses his husband in a new commercial to “piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans.”
State Senator Richard Madaleno also touts his commitment to Planned Parenthood, public education and restrictions on gun ownership in the 30-second spot released Wednesday.
He says he is “running for governor to deliver progressive results and stand up to Donald Trump.”
Constituents and schoolchildren chime in during the ad with “Take that, Trump” and “Take that, NRA.”
“And what’s the number one way I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” Mr. Madaleno asks before kissing his husband. “Take that, Trump.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.