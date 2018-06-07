By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Thursday, June 7, 2018

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman denied on Thursday claims the president’s lead lawyer had made about Stormy Daniels and the first lady’s trust in her husband’s denials of an affair.

On Wednesday, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani prefaced an attack on the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford by saying that Mrs. Trump does not believe there was an illicit affair.

But Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Mr. Giuliani was talking out of turn.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Ms. Grisham told the New York Times.


