Contrition was in order for Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, who said Thursday that he regretted comparing Rudolph W. Giuliani, the public face of President Trump’s legal team, to a pig in several interviews Wednesday.

So Michael Avenatti went on Wolf Blitzer’s CNN show “The Situation Room: on Thursday to offer an apology — to pigs.

“An apology, actually, is in order, Wolf. But not to Mr. Giuliani but rather to the pig,” he said. “I owe an apology to the pig for associating Mr. Giuliani with a pig.”

Michael Avenatti says he wants to apologize “to the pig” he compared Rudy Giuliani to, after Giuliani said he doesn’t respect a porn star like Stormy Daniels https://t.co/A6u7ff5Pdmpic.twitter.com/6D0O0eMAwL — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 7, 2018

He then went in to less-ironic attack mode, saying Mr. Giuliani has “lost his marbles” and is “disgusting” and a “disgrace” for his Wednesday remarks.

In a visit to Israel, Mr. Giuliani said Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has no credibility because she made pornographic films. He also implied that she isn’t attractive enough for an extramarital affair, certainly when compared to Mr. Trump’s three wives.

This kind of attack, Mr. Avenatti said Thursday “has no place in American society or anywhere else for that matter.”

He said Mr. Giuliani “should have already been fired” from the president’s legal team for the remarks, and the fact that he hasn’t been shows a “complete lack of leadership and a moral compass on the part of the president.”





