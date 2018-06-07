Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the group that owns the Washington Capitals, is sponsoring an extra hour of Metro service Thursday night to accommodate fans going to the Capitals‘ Game 5 watch party at Capital One Arena.

It is the first time Metro is extending service for a game in which a Washington sports team is away from home.

The Capitals can clinch the Stanley Cup with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday in Las Vegas.

“We are grateful that Monumental has stepped in to support the Caps, Metro and — most importantly — the fans,” Paul J. Wiedefeld, Metro’s general manager and CEO, said in a statement. “I’m proud to say we’re in full ‘All Caps’ mode at Metro, ready to do our part to provide great service before and after the game.”

It’s the first time this season Monumental itself has footed the $100,000 cost of keeping Metro open the extra hour. Other business partners ranging from Exelon and Pepco to the nation of Qatar have stepped up for Capitals home games throughout the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As usual, fans can enter the Metro system at Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center or Judiciary Square after the usual 11:30 p.m. closing time.

Before the Stanley Cup watch party, the Washington Mystics will play their WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at 4 p.m., and admission will be free.





