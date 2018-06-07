House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that consumer confidence, which is at an 18-year high, is a sign that the economy under President Trump is dragging.

Mrs. Pelosi’s remarks came during her weekly press conference after a reporter mentioned the nation’s 3.8 percent unemployment rate, prompting her to use skyrocketing consumer confidence as a kind of political litmus test.

“Well, as I said, unemployment rate is one indication,” the California Democrat said. “The fact is, and this has happened before, that people say, ‘Oh my goodness, that people are saying the unemployment rate is down, why isn’t my purchasing power increasing? … So, this isn’t just about the unemployment rate, it’s about wages rising in our country, so that consumer confidence is restored.”

Her comment sent the Republican Party scrambling to put up another installment in its series of “War Room” videos, framing the Democrat as “Negative Nancy.”

Ben Shapiro’s conservative website then likened the press conference to a boxing match in which a boxer somehow knocks herself out while throwing a punch at an opponent.

MarketWatch predicted “steady U.S. growth” in the months ahead on May 29 when the consumer confidence index rose to 128 versus April’s 125.6.

Similarly, Nasdaq.com reported Saturday that “strong economic growth” appeared to be on the economic horizon.





