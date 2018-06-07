The Russia military plans to remain in Syria as long as it is in Moscow’s interests, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question-and-answer phone-in TV program.

Last December, Mr. Putin announced a scale-down of Russia’s military presence in the war-torn country — which has now endured years of intense conflict.

“Our military is there to ensure Russia’s interests in an important region of the world,” Mr. Putin said in a response to a question during the show.

“We have no plans for pulling these units out for now,” he said, adding, “they will stay there as long as it is beneficial to Russia and to ensure our international obligations. We are not planning to withdraw yet.”

The Russian military launched operations in Syria in 2015, deploying an undisclosed number of military advisers, pilots, technical staff and military police. Russia’s presence has been seen as tipping the war in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

In contrast, the U.S. has roughly 2,000 troops spread across Syria. They serve as advisers to the Syrian Defense Forces, which had included assisting local militias fighting the Islamic State, a mission that is primarily over.

On Thursday, Mr. Putin added that large-scale hostilities had ceased and a peaceful settlement was on the horizon.

He also stressed that Russia’s air base at Hemeimeem and the naval base in Tartous, which he said are important for helping the Syrian government, do not host any permanent facilities, which means the Russian military can be withdrawn quickly if necessary.

“But let me draw your attention to the fact that I did not call these deployment sites ‘bases’” he said. “We are not building long-term facilities there.”

The annual, multi-hour, live television call-in program, “Direct Line With Vladimir Putin” has been described by observers as a highly staged and controlled event. The intent is to project the image of RussiaMr. Putin and his administration want the public to see.

According to Russia’s state-owned TASS newswire, during the show, Mr. Putin also called the Syrian operation a unique combat experience for Russia’s armed forces.

“The use of our armed forces in combat conditions is a unique experience and unique instrument of improvement,” he said. “No exercise is like the use of military hardware in real combat.”

In recent month the Russian military has tested various new equipment in Syria, including Su-57 stealth jet fighter prototypes, in addition to new weapons that have reportedly been able to jam U.S. drones.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.