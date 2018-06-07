PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A congregation in Providence will become Rhode Island’s first church to join the national sanctuary movement.

The Providence Journal reports the First Unitarian Church is dedicating a sanctuary room on Thursday. According to Church World Services, the Providence church will join more than 1,000 other congregations across the U.S. working to shelter immigrants living in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement usually avoid raiding churches, schools and hospitals.

The church voted to become a sanctuary church last year after consulting with community groups.

Congregation President Jay Glasson says the church was “aware of the risks.” Glasson says the church will follow protocol when it takes someone into sanctuary.

Sanctuary Steering Committee member Judy Ortman says her only concern is that church members provide the right “services and care” a person needs.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.