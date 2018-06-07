Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut spoke Thursday about the lawsuit that he and nearly 200 other Democrats in Congress are bringing to court against President Trump.

“We are very simply seeking to hold this president accountable,” Mr. Blumenthal said during an interview on “Morning Joe.”

The lawsuit argues that Mr. Trump is in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which stipulates that government officials cannot receive gifts or profits from foreign entities. The Democrats claim that Mr. Trump has crossed this line because of his business connections with other nations.

“Only this judge and this case can tell the president that he is not above the law,” the senator said.





