President Trump said Thursday that the letter he received from North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un was a “very nice” greeting.

“The letter was just a greeting. It was very nice,” the president said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The fat envelope has been a subject of mystery since it was hand-delivered last week by Gen. Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling central committee.

“It was a very warm letter,” the president said. “I appreciated it very nice.”

Mr. Kim was looking forward to their historic summit Tuesday in Singapore, Mr. Trump said.

The two leaders will meet to discuss a deal for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons facilities in exchange for an easing of sanctions and other incentives.

He said he would look into making the letter public.

Gen. Kim, the highest-ranking official from the communist country to visit the U.S. in 18 years, presented the letter after Mr. Trump rescheduled the summit after saying he was canceling it because of “hostile” rhetoric from North Korea.

The cancellation appeared to reengage and intensify North Korea’s discussions of giving up nuclear weapons.





