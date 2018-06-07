An NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll Thursday offered some good news for President Trump’s job approval rating, but not for the Republican Party as a whole.

The new poll showed that Democratic voters are more interested in the midterms than their Republican counterparts, NBC reported — 63 percent of left-leaning voters expressed more interest in the votes for congressional seats, compared to 47 percent of right-leaning voters.

Additionally, the data showed that 48 percent of those who responded to the poll to be more likely to vote for a candidate that aims “to provide a check on Trump.” Candidates that typically support President Trump are 53 percent more likely to not secure votes.

Yet, the same poll also finds an uptick in the president’s job approval rating. It is now at 44 percent — 4 more points than in April. In the same vein, the poll finds that 44 percent of responders give Mr. Trump credit for improving the economy.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.