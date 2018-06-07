Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim Thursday at Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani’s comments on porn star Stormy Daniels not being a “woman of substance.”

“This just infuriates me,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on “Morning Joe.”

The senator highlighted the slurs Mr. Giuliani used Wednesday to insult Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who is suing President Trump.

Ms. Warren took particular offense to the implication that because Mr. Trump “has beautiful wives,” he was incapable of being “a serial abuser” of women.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer said Ms. Daniels‘ work in pornography discredits her claims against the president.

“I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who … isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Mr. Giuliani said.

Mr. Giuliani shared these comments at a conference in Israel on Wednesday. He is also criticized for his comments about North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at that same conference.

Ms. Daniels‘ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, responded on Twitter:

Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any “moral” issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 6, 2018

“It’s an insult to every woman in this country,” Senator Warren emphasized.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.