The Trump administration on Thursday launched an anti-opioid advertising campaign that depicts shocking true-life stories aimed at deterring young people for drug use.

The ads will target an 18 to 24 year old age group through digital platforms, social media and television, according to the White House.

It is the Trump administration’s first public service advertising campaign. It is also this nation’s first multiple advertising and awareness campaigns targeting young Americans and the opioid crisis.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said the campaign would “raise awareness, incite action and literally save lives.”

“Our goal is to show young Americans the dangers of misusing opioids and how quickly one can become addicted to opioids — as short as five days,” she said.

She said that the campaign, while targeting youths, would also encompass an audience of 15- to 34-year-olds.

The first set of four advertisements for the “Stop Youth Opioid Abuse” campaign bring to life the stories of four young Americans who, in pursuit of more opioids, go to extreme lengths to feed their addiction.

In one story, a young woman unfastens her seat belt and purposeful crashes her car at high speed into a garbage dumpster, self-inflict injuries to get a opioid prescription.

In another, a young man intentionally breaks his hand with a hammer so he can score more pain pills.

President Trump has made combating opioid addiction epidemic a priority since taking office. In October, he directed the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide Public Health Emergency, and this year launched an initiative to reduce drug supply and demand in the U.S.

He’s also cast the issue in personal terms, saying his brother, Fred, died of alcoholism in his 40s. Mr. Trump said that’s why he never drinks.

Drug overdoses and other drug-related deaths claim the lives of about 174 Americas every day, with 115 of those deaths attributable to opioid overdoses.

Legions of users got hooked on prescription opioids and turned to cheaper heroin, which is often laced with potent fentanyl from clandestine labs overseas. Many heroin users don’t know the deadly synthetic is in their supply.

The opioid addiction epidemic is largely responsible for lowering life expectancy rates in the U.S. for the past two years. It exceeds the annual death toll from things like car crashes and breast cancer, and estimates suggest it is claiming more Americans that HIV/AIDs did at the height of that epidemic.

“This is why this White House calls this ‘the crisis next door,’” Ms. Conway said.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) developed the campaign with the Ad Council and the Truth Initiative.

The website opioids.thetruth.com included information about opioids, the epidemic and drug treatment.

The office said it spent $384,000 in government funds to create the ads and leverage cooperation from private-sector partners, which are donating what equates to $30 million worth of ad space.

The White House cited data that suggests young people are especially susceptible to opioid misuse:

• More than two-thirds of people in drug treatment for opioids reported their first use of opioids (other than heroin) by age 25.

• In 2016, three-quarters of drug-related overdoses among those aged 15 to 24 were opioid-related.

• Teens in 2016 (aged 15-19) were more than twice as likely to die due to a drug overdose as they were 17 years earlier.

In November, Mr. Trump — a billionaire — donated $100,000 from his government salary toward a separate ad initiative, known as the Rx Awareness Campaign, which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House said those ads were geared toward the medical community and patients of all ages.

“This goes right to the public,” Ms. Conway said.

The administration said its media partners, including NBC Universal and Vice, will air the ads in a way that “gets to those who need it most.”

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article.





