U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday Chinese cellphone manufacturer ZTE will pay a $1 billion fine to the United States.

The details of the deal, which was reached this week, are not yet known, but it comes after a high profile dispute between the U.S. and ZTE over allegations the smartphone manufacturer evaded sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

The dispute with ZTE raised tension between the U.S. and China, which has also been accused of stealing intellectual property.

According to news reports early Thursday, ZTE will bring in a U.S. team to monitor its conduct as part of the deal.

“We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company,” Mr. Ross told CNBC.

The Commerce Department had banned U.S. companies from selling parts to the Chinese company earlier this year after discovering it violated the sanctions agreement.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, criticized the president’s administration for the ZTE deal “despite his tough talk.”

“There is absolutely no good reason that ZTE should get a second chance, and this decision marks a 180-degree turn away from the president’s promise to be tough on China. It’s up to Congress now to act to reverse the deal,” Mr. Schumer said.





