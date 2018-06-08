Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide.

The host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” was discovered in his hotel room by his close friend while filming in France, CNN confirmed. Bourdain was 61 years old.

The news network, which aired 11 seasons of Mr. Bourdain’s food exploration show, released this statement:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.