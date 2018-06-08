CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification.

On Friday, they took mobile printers to Truman College on Chicago’s North Side, where dozens of people - many of them immigrants from Africa - were issued cards as part of the CityKey program. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library.

The card is expected to be particularly welcomed by Chicago’s Hispanic community that’s opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.





