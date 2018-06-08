Donald Trump confirmed his interest in the bipartisan bill that would legalize marijuana on a federal level.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren crafted legislation that would allow states to make the final decision on whether or not pot will be legal.

It aims to make marijuana businesses less vulnerable to federal crackdowns.

The president Friday told reporters he’s considering the bill and will “probably” support signing it.





