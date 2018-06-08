Fox News Channel’s Charles Krauthammer revealed Friday he is losing his battle with cancer and has just a few weeks left to live.

In a heartbreaking statement, Mr. Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning political analyst, said he has no regrets and has lived the life he planned.

Mr. Krauthammer has been battling health problems for more than a year after having surgery to remove a tumor in his abdomen.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months,” his letter to his friends and colleagues read. “I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

Mr. Krauthammer said recent tests have shown his cancer has returned.

“There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” his letter read, adding he has no regrets.

“It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”





