Former President George H.W. Bush remembered his late wife on her birthday Friday morning.

Mr. Bush tweeted several photos of Barbara Bush, thanking those who “are helping carry forward the selfless work” of the former First Lady.

Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ilPN2tmHIG — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2018

Mrs. Bush passed away in April 2017. Today she would have been 93 years old.





