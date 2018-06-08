PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida inmate has pleaded guilty to threatening a judge who presided over his case.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 29-year-old Craig Pope pleaded guilty Thursday in Pensacola federal court to mailing threatening communications and threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction. He faces a possible life sentence at an Aug. 20 hearing.

Authorities say Pope was an inmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution last spring when he sent two threatening letters to a Hillsborough County judge. The first letter said someone would die if Pope wasn’t returned to court within 48 hours. The second letter contained a white powder and threatened that a bomb was set to go off. Testing determined the powder wasn’t dangerous.

Pope also claimed a connection to the Islamic State terrorist group.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.