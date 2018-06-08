President Trump said Friday that first lady Melania Trump wanted to join him on the trip to the G-7 summit in Canada, but is unable to fly following her roughly four-hour surgery last month.

“The first lady is great. She has to — and she wanted to go — [but] can’t fly for one month, the doctors say,” Mr. Trump told reporters before leaving the White House.

“She had a big operation that was close to a four-hour operation and she’s doing great,” he added.

In May, Mrs. Trump had a surgery to treat a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.





