COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Additional fittings are scheduled for Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents wearing expired bulletproof vests after political pushback against their boss, Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says one fitting was held Thursday and more are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Tierney says the fittings were scheduled before The Associated Press reported about a union grievance concerning the vests.

The May 3 grievance lists 53 of 99 special agents, investigators and personnel transport workers whose Kevlar vests had passed the five-year expiration date set by the National Institute of Justice.

DeWine said he was unaware of the situation until receiving the grievance. Several county sheriffs convened by Democrat Richard Cordray’s gubernatorial campaign against DeWine called it a failure of basic equipment management.





