RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Activists for North Carolina’s major political parties are gathering separately this weekend for their annual conventions to energize the faithful heading into the fall elections.

The state Republican Party’s annual meeting begins in earnest on Friday in Hickory. Democratic Party leaders and delegates meet Saturday afternoon in Raleigh for their convention.

GOP sessions Saturday feature speeches by several notable politicians, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, State Treasurer Dale Folwell and President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Saturday night the GOP holds a “Gala Honoring the 2nd Amendment,” with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis as a top-tier speaker.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is the keynote speaker at the Democrats’ Sanford-Hunt-Frye breakfast Saturday morning before the convention.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.