NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island university is launching what it says is the nation’s first online international relations Ph.D. program.

The Newport Daily News reports Thursday that the Salve Regina University program would be geared toward people in the military or in government service positions. Students will take 36 credit hours of class along with a writing dissertation worth 12 credits.

Graduate Program Director Symeon Giannakos says the military officers who might take advantage of the program are dedicated professionals who can balance graduate work and careers.

The university is accepting applications for fall enrollment. Candidates must possess a master’s degree and have at least five years of related professional experience.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.





