Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov denied that his country has any interest in rejoining world leaders at the G-7 summit.

“Russia is focused on other formats, apart from the G7,” he said.

The comment came on Friday after President Trump called for the multinational group to invite Russia back to their ranks, Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news service reported.

“Why are we having this meeting without Russia? We should have Russia at the negotiating table,” Mr. Trump told press before heading to the summit himself.

Russia was dismissed from the then-G-8 in 2014 by former President Barack Obama and the other heads of state in the group.





