President Trump said Friday that the Group of Seven nations should allow Russia back into the coalition of leading industrialized countries.

“Russia should be in this meeting,” Mr. Trump said as he departed for the G-7 summit in Canada. “Why are we having this meeting without Russia? We should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

Then-President Barack Obama and other world leaders kicked out Russia from the G-7 in 2014 as a response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The group said Moscow violated international law.

Mr. Trump said although he has been tough on Moscow, Russia “should be a part” of the meetings.

“Whether you like it or not… we have a world to run,” he said. “They threw Russia out, we should let Russia back in.”





