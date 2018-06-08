Donald Trump called out Canada’s trade policies towards the United States prior to the start of the G-7 summit on Friday.

The President began his morning tweet storm by criticizing tariffs placed on the US by our northern neighbor:

Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

He continued over next hour to promote his agenda with foreign partners over the course of the week:

Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Mr. Trump continued to promote his tough stance with press just before boarding Air Force One to leave for the G-7 summit.

“If we are unable to make a deal we will terminate NAFTA. If we are unable to make a deal, we will be better off,” he said.

The president’s proposed tariffs and hard-line trade policies have concerned many both domestically and abroad. French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr. Trump traded tough talk Thursday over trade tensions.





