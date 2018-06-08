Donald Trump called out Canada’s trade policies towards the United States prior to the start of the G-7 summit on Friday.
The President began his morning tweet storm by criticizing tariffs placed on the US by our northern neighbor:
He continued over next hour to promote his agenda with foreign partners over the course of the week:
Mr. Trump continued to promote his tough stance with press just before boarding Air Force One to leave for the G-7 summit.
“If we are unable to make a deal we will terminate NAFTA. If we are unable to make a deal, we will be better off,” he said.
The president’s proposed tariffs and hard-line trade policies have concerned many both domestically and abroad. French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr. Trump traded tough talk Thursday over trade tensions.
