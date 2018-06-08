President Trump wished the Washington Capitals a big congratulations on Friday after winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in the team’s franchise.

“Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Before heading to the G-7 summit, Mr. Trump told reporters the team was invited to the White House if they wanted to come.

According to Canada’s National Post, Washington Capitals‘ player Devante Smith-Pelly has already made comments about the president, saying his remarks about immigrants are racist, and he would not visit the White House.





