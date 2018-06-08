Responding to the Justice Department’s seizure of a journalist’s records in a budding intelligence scandal, President Trump said he supports freedom of the press but not when it comes to leaking of classified information.

“I’m a big, big believer in the freedom of the press,” Mr. Trump said Friday at the White House “But I’m also a believer that you cannot leak classified information. You cannot leak classified information, like Hillary Clinton did, like [former FBI director James] Comey did. Very unfair.”

The former top security officer for the Senate intelligence committee, James A. Wolfe, was arrested Thursday and charged with lying about leaks of classified information. The indictment indicates he leaked information to reporters on Trump campaign figure Carter Page.

Mr. Wolfe’s arrest comes the same day that the New York Times said the Justice Department had seized years worth of email and phone records belonging to one of its reporters, Ali Watkins. She was having a relationship with Mr. Wolfe.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.