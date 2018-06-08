President Trump took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Friday, saying the New York Democrat never tackled the conflict with North Korea while serving in Congress, so the president doesn’t need his advice ahead of the summit with Chairman Kim Jong-Un.

The tweet comes after Mr. Schumer tweeted Thursday the problem with North Korea is “far too dangerous for seat of the pants negotiating,” taking a dig at Mr. Trump’s ability to negotiate a peace deal for the Korean peninsula.

“Obama, Schumer and Pelosi did NOTHING about North Korea, and now weak on Crime, High Tax Schumer is telling me what to do at the Summit the Dems could never set up. Schumer failed with North Korea and Iran, we don’t need his advice!”Mr. Trump said.





