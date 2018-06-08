President Trump on Friday morning defended personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani in the wake of controversial comments the former New York City mayor made this week.

“Rudy is Rudy, but he’s doing just great,” Mr. Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One.

Mr. Giuliani, who represents the president in the Russia meddling investigation, made headlines at a conference in Israel when he insulted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump accuser Stormy Daniels and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Democratic team members.

The president, asked about Mr. Giuliani’s argument that Ms. Daniels’ work in the adult entertainment industry discredits her and is not respectable, replied, “I’m not going to disagree with him on that,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported.





