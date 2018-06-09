President Trump retracted Saturday his endorsement of the joint statement by the Group of Seven nations citing tariffs on cars and “flooding” the U.S. market, just hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all seven countries had signed the agreement.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The dispute upended the summit just hours after Mr. Trump departed Canada for Singapore, where he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trudeau, along with other leaders of the G7, have criticized Mr. Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum to stop the allies from taking “advantage” of the U.S.

After Mr. Trump’s departure from the G7, Mr. Trudeau held a press conference stating that all of the member nations, including the U.S., had signed a communique pledging to lower tariffs and other trade barriers.

Mr. Trudeau’s office responded to the president’s tweets with a statement: “We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the G7 summit. The prime minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the president.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.