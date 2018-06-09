SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Washington state’s governor says six children were brought to a Seattle foster care facility after federal immigration authorities separated them from their families at the border.

At a press conference outside of the federal prison near the Seattle airport on Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the arrests of more than 1,600 people at the U.S.-Mexico border who were then sent to prisons in other parts of the country, leading to the removal of asylum-seeking mothers from their children.

The practice has come under scrutiny as part of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” on illegal immigration.

It’s unknown what the state’s obligations are for caring for those children, but their parents aren’t in Washington.

Only one facility in Washington takes referrals from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.