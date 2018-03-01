Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Thursday that the U.S. may not be able to defend against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new weapon arsenal.

“We have the ability maybe to intercept a rogue North Korean missile. But there’s no way, if the Russians launch all their missiles at us, that we’d be able to defend ourselves and visa versa,” Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Putin revealed Thursday during his state of the union speech that Russia has developed nuclear weapons that cannot be intercepted. He called the NATO-U.S. missile defense system “useless.”

“You have failed to contain Russia,” Mr. Putin said.

When asked if the House Foreign Affairs Committee would be briefed on the situation Thursday, Mr. Kinzinger said he didn’t know, but added that the U.S. does need to focus on building a defense system against both the North Koreans and the Russians.

