TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey business leaders, lawmakers and lobbyists are boarding a Washington-bound train on Thursday for their annual schmooze-fest and pilgrimage to the nation’s capital.

The state Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event is more than eight decades old and gives some of the state’s most influential business leaders almost unfettered access to New Jersey’s top elected officials during the nearly four-hour train trip from Newark to Washington.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, unlike the previous three years before he was governor, will not be on the train himself. But he is speaking during an evening dinner that also features Democratic U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez along with members of the congressional delegation.

Murphy told reporters on Wednesday that he will sketch the outlines of his first budget, which he is set to unveil later this month.

Organizers said the trip is set to have nearly 1,000 attendees, among them Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean and Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick.

The event is typically a booze-filled opportunity for entrepreneurs and lobbyists to deepen relationships with lawmakers, but it also gives the state’s leaders - particularly the governor - a chance to frame an agenda.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, for example, last year touted his accomplishments and warned the then-candidates running to succeed him not to over-promise.

It is typically heavily New Jersey-focused, but last year it contrasted sharply with the national political scene.

In particular, President Donald Trump’s “drain the swamp” mantra seemed to be turned on its head. Instead of populist rhetoric, the event typically has insiders and politicians in the weeds on politics and policy.

Last year, some of Murphy’s Democratic primary rivals tried to seize on his ties to establishment figures by boycotting the event. But Murphy defeated his GOP rival by 14 points in November.

