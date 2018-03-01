WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

That’s according to a person familiar with the findings, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the watchdog office’s report hasn’t been released.

The person says McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire who left the position in January, would face criticism in connection with a media disclosure.

The New York Times first reported the finding.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and the inspector general declined to comment Thursday. McCabe didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The inspector general last year announced a wide-ranging investigation into the FBI’s actions during the Clinton email investigation, including media leaks.

